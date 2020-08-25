A huge amount of rubbish has been dumped on a road in South Gloucestershire, renewing anger from local residents about the problem of fly tipping.

Pictures shared on social media show the scale of the mess left on Coxgrove Hill in Pucklechurch.

They were posted in a local community group called 'Shout Out Pucklechurch' on Monday 24 August.

The individual who alerted local residents to the problem said they had reported the fly tipping case to the council's street care team.

A vast range of items were left on the side of the road. The pictures show wooden drawers, plastic boxes, black bin bags, shelves and bits of plastic piping piled up.

South Gloucestershire Council's website states that fly tippers can face fines of up to £50,000 if they are caught in the act.

Dumping waste is a criminal offence and offenders can also face a prison sentence of up to 5 years.

ITV has contacted South Gloucestershire Council for a comment.

