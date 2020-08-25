Appledore shipyard in North Devon will reopen, it has been announced.

The historic Bideford site has been bought for £7 million by London-based firm and owners of Belfast Shipyard Harland & Wolff, Infrastrata.

Bosses there have confirmed there will be job opportunities for young people and opportunities for both old and new employees to work at the site.

Owners of Appledore, Babcock International, announced the site would close down in March 2019 after losing its contract with Italian shipbuilding company, Fincantieri.

Around 200 members of staff were told they could be made redundant or deployed to Devonport. The announcement triggered a large response from workers, who campaigned tirelessly to save it from closure.

Since then there has been speculation that the site could be reopened, with numerous reports of potential buyers.

The MP for Torridge and West Devon, The RT Hon Geoffrey Cox QC, said the sale is "excellent news for the local community".

Over the past 18 months I have been engaged in constant and vigorous discussions with my cabinet colleagues, key decision makers in Whitehall, overseas customers and the industry, in support of reopening Appledore Shipyard.“It has always been the case that the Yard needed a credible and established new owner with a viable business plan for long-term operations.

The MP added: "Their purchase of the Yard is excellent news for the local community, ensuring, as it does, the future of the Yard and its workforce.

"I will continue to support the firm and our superb Shipyard to ensure the Government’s strong backing as they develop their business and realise the Yard’s potential.”

John Wood, CEO of Infrastrata, said: "I am delighted that the Company has acquired Appledore shipyard and this is another important milestone in the growth of the Company.

"We have been fortunate that these assets have become available. The acquisition at this point in time is opportunistic for the Company and one that should not be missed.

"It not only gives us a strategic foothold in mainland UK but also makes the overall business highly competitive in the smaller and higher ends of the shipyard market, respectively.

"I look forward to growing this business along with our flagship Harland & Wolff (Belfast), with the primary aim of attaining a cash break-even status as soon as possible."

Bosses at Infrastrata have confirmed the site will be employing workers, both old and new, to get the company back up and running.

They have put a new apprenticeship and training programme in place for young people, while they have confirmed some "old faces" will return along with new employees.