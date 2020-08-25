A pub in Cornwall has had to close after a coronavirus scare.

The Devon and Cornwall Inn, in Millbrook, announced on Monday 24 August that a member of the public visited the pub after being in contact with someone who has Covid-19.

A post on the pub's Facebook page read: "As a precaution, the pub is now closed for a deep clean and we are awaiting further instruction from the NHS Test & Trace team."

Bosses stressed they have not had confirmation that the customer has tested positive for the virus, but said to pub-goers they are "merely being extra vigilant and cautious in the interests of everyone's safety".

We have worked hard to put all measures in place to keep our staff and customers safe; however we have been informed this afternoon that a customer who has had contact with a confirmed COVID positive person has visited our premises this weekend. We have continued to follow Government guidelines since reopening in terms of collecting customer contact details.

Customers have been informed they will be contacted via the test and trace system if necessary.

Most social media users have shown support for the pub's temporary closure, praising managers for prioritising public health.

One person said, "Well done for being on the ball and taking all the precautions needed to protect your customers. It's reassuring to know that pubs will take the necessary precautions to stop further outbreaks."

Another wrote, "Well done for being so quick to act on this."

A pub spokesperson said they hope to be open in a couple of days.

