Around twenty emergency rescue specialists were drafted in to rescue two young men who got stranded on an island while camping on Dartmoor.

The pair from Ashburton set off to go wild camping on Monday evening (August 24th) but overnight heavy rain caught them out and they became stranded on an island of rocks two miles upstream from Newbridge.

When they woke this morning (August 25th) they found themselves cut off and without any mobile phone signal.

Fortunately kayaks spotted them and managed to get to a place with reception to call the emergency services.

Firefighter, paramedics and the Dartmoor Rangers then worked together to get the duo to safety, across the 'raging' river.

Neither of the young men were harmed but Dartmoor Rescue say they were very lucky.