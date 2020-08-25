The driver of an ice cream van has been rescued by emergency services after getting their van stuck in the sand on Burnham-on-Sea beach.

Members of BARB Search and Rescue, who operate hovercrafts in the Bridgwater Bay area, were called out on Monday 24 August to help the driver.

The ice cream van's wheels had sunk into the soft sand near the jetty following heavy rain.

The coastguard alerted the rescue organisation who managed to pull the bright yellow vehicle free using a truck.

People on Facebook have responded to the operation in good humour, asking BARB members if they "got free ice creams" for their efforts.

Someone else asked if they picked up some 99's afterwards.

