When Jess Duckworth isn't treating patients on the wards she's treating those who need a little calm with her piano playing.

The junior doctor has been playing in Wonford's chapel room to visitors and staff looking for a break from the stresses of the hospital.

Working in a hospital can be stressful at the best of times but this year has been particularly challenging because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During COVID it's been particularly stressful for not only patients and their families but also for members of staff. We've never really dealt with something on this scale before and music is just such a fantastic of escaping everything and just taking a few moments to switch off to just enter a space of calm and that's what I'm trying to do here in hospital.

Nicknamed "The Piano Doctor" and she writes her own compositions of soothing music.

Dr Duckworth studied music and medicine for her masters degree, researching the types of music people find relaxing.

She's used the results to write a whole album of soothing pieces, which she's just released.