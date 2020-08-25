Hundreds of homes are without power as strong winds from Storm Francis pummel the South West.

Western Power Distribution say its engineers are currently attending a number of sites around Cornwall, Devon and Somerset after reports of outages.

Among the outages the firm is trying to restore power to are 1,016 properties in the TR5 postcode area of St Agnes.

Coastguards are warning people to stay alert as ferocious winds batter the coasts

Check the weather, check the tides, paying particular attention to the tide heights because there will be an increased risk of being cut off with the incoming tide. Try and always go to a lifeguarded beach, swim between the red and yellow flags, if the beach is red flagged, it is not there to spoil your enjoyment, it is there for your safety and the safety of your family and the rescuers also.

The Met Office had initially forecast a yellow weather warning but an update now shows parts of North Somerset and Gloucestershire have been including in an amber wind warning from 2-10pm.

Officers from Gloucester city centre have already shared photos of trees coming down thanks to the powerful winds.

Lucy was camping in Kingsbridge, Devon but chose to abandon her overnight stay and head back home to Lincolnshire early because of the poor weather.