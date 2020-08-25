A mother from Pewsey has started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to help bring her daughters back from Libya.

Tanya Borg says her daughters, Angel and Maya, were taken five years ago by her ex partner.

Aside from a brief visit to North Africa in 2019, Tanya says she hasn't seen them since.

The UK has issued a court order stating the girls should be with her but their grandmother in Libya is refusing to let them go.

Angel is now 20-years-old and Maya is eight.Tanya has shared this footage, which she says shows the moment she pleaded with a group of men to let her daughter be with her. It was filmed last year in Libya. The distraught mother says her eldest tried to flee to be with her but she was dragged back to her grandmother.

Back in 2015, Tanya Borg agreed the girls could go on a holiday to Tunisia with their father.

But, she says he took them across the Libyan border where they've been with his mother ever since.

Tanya Borg's mother-in-law in Libya has been told by Libyan courts to return the girls, but she has refused to comply.

ITV News has asked for comments from both Tanya Borg's husband and his mother - neither have yet replied.

Tanya Borg feels let down by the Foreign Office too, saying they're not helping her get her daughters back.

But in a statement the Government department says they have been in touch with her solicitor.

We are in contact with the mother of two British children in Libya and her solicitor. This is a complex case and we are providing support where we can. However, our consular operations remain suspended in Libya due to the volatile security situation.

Tanya Borg is raising awareness, but she also needs to raise money to return her daughters home.

Last month a walk was held in Pewsey to highlight the plight of Tanya Borg's daughters.

Crowds took the same route as the carnival where Angel was the carnival princess in 2011.