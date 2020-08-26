Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a week. Ozzy Parsons from Taunton was last seen at about 1.15pm on Saturday 15 August.

He is about 5ft 8ins tall, slim and has blonde hair.

Officers say Ozzy is known to have links to Taunton, Reading and the Lewisham and Camden areas of London. They want him to get in touch so they know he is okay.

Ozzy was last seen wearing red faded Nike bottoms, a black raincoat with a green camouflage print on the shoulders/hood and he was carrying a grey Adidas backpack.

Anybody who sees Ozzy is asked to call 999 and give reference number 5220185014. If you know where he could be, call 101 and give the call-handler the same reference number.