Holidaymakers on campsites throughout the West Country battled against the elements as Storm Francis swept across the region.

Some campers were forced to pack up and head home early, defeated by strong winds and heavy rain - but others chose to stick it out and insisted the inclement weather was 'all part of the fun'.

Lucy Atkinson and her partner, from Lincolnshire, were on holiday near Salcombe in Devon when the storm hit on Monday.

'I got up to go to the toilet and there was water at the bottom of the tent, the wind was trying to pull the tent over. It was quite difficult. So we've decided to go home, which is really quite sad. The first couple of days were brilliant, the area has been lovely.'

The Larkin family, from Cambridgeshire, were surviving in their tent on a campsite near Kingsbridge.

Jane Larkin said: "It was very rainy. When you're in a tent the rain is really loud, so that was quite constant during the night. But we're pretty well set up, we've been camping for about 12 years."

Darren Endicott from London, who is on holiday with his family, said: "We didn't sleep very well, the winds were quite strong, the rain was quite dramatic as well. At one point I had to come out and rescue our windbreak which had made a break for the trees, so that was quite interesting."

Liz Robinson, who runs Beryl's Campsite, said: "A lot of the tents have stayed up and they seem to be faring quite well. You've just got to carry on camping!"

Hundreds of homes were left without power on Tuesday when the storm was at its peak.

On Dartmoor, two young men had to be rescued after their wild camping trip led to them being stranded in the middle of the River Dart.

The Met Office had initially forecast a yellow weather warning but parts of North Somerset and Gloucestershire were later including in an amber wind warning.