Members of Extinction Rebellion will stage a four-day protest in Bristol over the bank holiday weekend, where they plan to take over a busy road in the city centre.

The climate change activists will occupy the road leading up to Prince Street Bridge, which is usually open to southbound traffic travelling out of the city towards Spike Island.

They will set themselves up in the Harbourside Area from Friday 28 - Monday 31 August, stretching from Arnolfini to M-Shed.

The XR protesters say they plan to close the bridge to cars but it will stay open for pedestrians, cyclists and harbour traffic "as necessary".

The "Covid-safe" protest will kick off movements across the country - with further XR takeovers planned in Cardiff and London.

According to members of the climate change group, a key feature of the weekend's demonstrations will be a giant "elephant in the room", which they say represents "the issues that those in power need to urgently address to save the planet."

There will be a stage erected on the harbourside with an arts area, a welcome tent, a spot for refreshments and disabled toilets.

During the pandemic the government has been prepared to step up to a war footing in an unprecedented way, with economic commitments that were supported by selfless public and community action. We need the same scale and urgency of government action for the global climate and ecological crisis, which no vaccine is going to be able to fix.

READ MORE: EXTINCTION REBELLION IN THE WEST COUNTRY

Elsewhere in Bristol over the bank holiday weekend, XR members are planning a "significant" demonstration against the proposed expansion of Bristol Airport.

From 12pm on Saturday 29 August, "hundreds" will march to the airport from Felton Common.

Organisers say it will be "socially distanced, single file, silent, and organised around the theme of death."

They have also hinted there will be "some spectacle" to bring attention to their cause.

The march comes after the announcement that airport bosses plan to appeal against North Somerset Council's decision to reject their expansion proposals.

We’re in a climate and ecological emergency, with a global COVID pandemic surrounding us too. Death is all around us. The last thing on earth we need is more flights from an expanded airport, burning more carbon and contributing to loss of human life around the globe.

With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, the activists have reassured members of the public that safety is a priority.

A spokesperson said: "We are taking every precaution to make our protests as Covid-safe as possible." The group has asked those joining from Friday to bring masks, hand sanitiser, and observe social distancing.

There will also be hand sanitisation stations in their occupied area along with face masks and floor markings to keep people distanced.

Avon and Somerset Police has confirmed the force is "aware of plans for protest activity to take place in Bristol over the forthcoming bank holiday weekend" and said "officers are liaising with organisers to fully understand their intentions."

A spokesperson added: "Public safety must always be a top priority and we're stressing toorganisers the vital importance of adhering to all the legislation and restrictions in place to stop the spread of Covid-19."

READ MORE: