A safety cordon has been put in place and residents have been told to shut their windows and doors following a large fire in Bridgwater.

Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at an industrial unit in Axe Road around 2pm.

Dramatic video footage shows huge plumes of black smoke pouring out of a building on the street.

Avon and Somerset Police, on social media, said a safety cordon had now been put in place.

Residents living nearby have also been told to shut their windows and doors due to the smoke.

