Police in Gloucester have found two bags of drugs hidden at a children's play park in the city.

PCSO Millar and PSCO Addinall found the illegal substances hidden in a hedge near a play area in Hucclecote.

Gloucestershire Police have taken the bags as evidence and enquiries are ongoing as to who hide them.

People are being asked to report anything they believe to be drug activity by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

