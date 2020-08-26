Two people have been injured after a glider came down near a school in Gloucestershire.

The pair crashed into playing fields near St Edward’s Prep School near Cheltenham earlier this afternoon.

One of the glider occupants, who was described by paramedics as “breathing and conscious” at the scene, has been taken to hospital.

Headteacher Stephen McKernan, who was first on the scene, said he comforted the two gliders while waiting for the emergency services.

“I walked over to the gentlemen and spoke to them and comforted them at that time and told them I would get help,” he said.

“The response from the emergency services was incredible. Within ten to fifteen minutes, we had the air ambulance, we had fire crews and we had the ambulance themselves.”

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has sent a team of investigators to the scene in Charlton Kings.

A spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service said: "We sent two land ambulance crews, one air ambulance crew, a critical care team and a senior paramedic to respond to two casualties.

"We were supported by police and fire service personnel. One of the patients, who was conscious and breathing, was treated at the scene and conveyed to hospital by land ambulance for further care.”

Read more: