A former Royal Wotton Bassett officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct.

PC Andrew Ross faced a hearing under the two allegations of misusing a police vehicle in relation to the carriage of passengers while he was on duty.

This is in relation to two incidents in June and August in 2019 where the former police officer gave a lift to the same woman in a marked police car, who he had originally contacted through a website, and then drove to an isolated location where they chatted, kissed and hugged.

This all happened while he was on duty.

Wiltshire Police says this breaches these Standards of Professional Behaviour:i. Honesty and Integrityii. Authority, Respect and Courtesyiii. Orders and Instructionsiv. Duties and Responsibilitiesv. Discreditable ConductPC Ross admitted both allegations at the hearing held at Wiltshire Police HQ in Devizes.

The public rightly expect all police officers and staff to operate to the highest standards of professional conduct. I fully understand that any slight deterioration in such standards can have a detrimental impact on the highest levels of trust and confidence which we enjoy with our local communities and the wider national public.

Supt Steve Cox, Head of Professional Standards, said:

"Whilst today is a disappointing one, I hope the outcome of this hearing provides confidence to the public that when a breach of our standards are appropriately identified or raised directly with us we will be robust but fair in how we consider and deal with any complaint."

Mr Ross dramatically fell short of the standards expected by the Force and the public.

Angus Macpherson, Wiltshire and Swindon’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Wiltshire Police demands the highest standards of behaviour and conduct from all officers, staff and volunteers both while at work and in their daily lives.“It is vitally important that those who fall short of these expected standards are disciplined appropriately so that members of the public can have complete confidence that those who enforce the law are being held to account.“Clearly in this instance, Mr Ross dramatically fell short of the standards expected by the Force and the public. I fully support the decision to dismiss with immediate effect after an appropriate investigation into these gross misconduct allegations.”