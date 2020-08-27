A pub in Devon has closed after one of its customers contracted coronavirus.

The Mussel Inn, in Wembury near Plymouth, joins a growing list of West Country establishments that have had to close due to customers testing positive for Covid-19.

On Wednesday 26 August a spokesperson said it would be closed as a "precautionary measure" for a deep clean after bosses were contacted by the NHS Test and Trace team.

All of its staff members are now self-isolating for two weeks and will be tested before they can return to work.

The announcement was shared on Facebook and referred to a customer that was in the pub on Sunday 23 August.

It added, "All bookings and guests that left their details with the team have been contacted through the NHS trace system, or will be if any customers are identified through this post."

The building will now be deep cleaned, which bosses stressed "is normal practice for us regardless of the situation."

READ MORE: