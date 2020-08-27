Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge is to shut to all traffic - including pedestrians and cyclists - ahead of a protest by Extinction Rebellion.

The closure - which comes into force at midnight on Thursday (August 27) and could remain in place until next week - was advised by Avon and Somerset Police.

Senior officers say they are concerned about the potential impact of the protest on commuters.

Acting Chief Inspector Rob Cheeseman said the closure will be subject to constant review.

“Public safety will always be our top priority and following several multi-agency meetings, a joint decision has been made to close the Clifton Suspension Bridge from midnight Thursday,” he said.

“We cannot risk any protest activity impacting on the bridge which is currently used by around 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles every day, in addition to pedestrians and cyclists.

We know from experience that Extinction Rebellion have engaged in disruptive tactics which have not been disclosed in advance to our liaison officers and we have to take all necessary steps to mitigate the impact this action could have on the safety of the public using the bridge.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and the closure will be reviewed continuously and the bridge will be re-opened when it is safe to do so.”

Officers are also concerned about the potential spread of coronavirus by those attending.

Christina Gray, who is the director of public health at Bristol City Council, urged activists to take all of the necessary precautions to limit the spread and stay safe.

“I implore everyone taking part to heed these measures and to take your own precautions; do not share a car with someone not in your household, wear face coverings, ensure you’re washing or sanitising your hands regularly and keep plenty of distance between yourselves and others,” she said.

As a result of the bridge closure, traffic on the North Somerset side of the bridge will be diverted via the A369 Rownham Hill. Diversion signs will be in place.

In addition, due to protest activity planned near Prince Street Bridge in the city centre, the bridge will also be closed to traffic over the bank holiday weekend.

