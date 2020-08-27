Fly-tipping in Cornwall has risen by almost a half during lockdown, according to Cornwall Council figures. Reduced access to tips and recycling centres and a sense of 'being able to get away with it' during the pandemic, have contributed to the increase.

The council's enforcement teams say they are carrying out surveillance at hotspots and will prosecute offenders.

In one example, a sofa and bed were left at the side of the road on a housing estate in Callington. It is a common job for Cornwall Council's waste teams and it is become more of a problem for them - especially at the height of the pandemic.

Simon Diaper, Environmental Enforcement Officer for Cornwall Council says ''I do think that lockdown had an effect on it. With the household waste recycling centres being closed, people haven't been able to get rid of them even if they wanted to.

Rural areas and country lanes where people are less likely to be spotted are frequently the unfortunate targets of fly-tippers.

In one instance, three bin bags, an old carpet, some decorating gear and even a television were dumped at a woodland beauty spot near Redruth.

Cornwall Council says there has been a marked increase in the issue.

179 Reports of fly-tipping on private land in April, May and June 2019

261 Reports of fly-tipping on private land in April, May and June 2020

46% Increase

Fly-tippers should watch out - council teams carry out surveillance and search through litter for evidence of its owners.

Simon Diaper says, ''If we do find any evidence we will follow it up, which could be by way of fixed penalty notice or - if it is a considerable amount of fly-tipping - then we would look at prosecuting them through the court process.''

In the most serious cases it could involve an unlimited fine and up to five years in prison.