Health Secretary Matt Hancock has credited a recent holiday in Cornwall for his fresh bronze complexion.

Speaking on LBC radio, the Cabinet minister confirmed the glow was a result of a week spent surfing in the West Country.

Mr Hancock's revelation comes at the same time Devon and Cornwall Police bosses have warned holidaymakers not to travel to the coast if they do not have something booked.

Asked during an interview "Where did you get that tan?", the Health Secretary replied: "Cornwall."

He added: "You can't beat a holiday in Cornwall. I went surfing in Cornwall.

"It was absolutely fantastic, glorious - holiday at home, you can't beat Cornwall in the summer."

The Cabinet minister said he has had "one week of holiday this year" and revealed on the radio, "I think everybody deserves a break."

Mr Hancock has been one of the main Government figures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, even contracting the virus himself in March.

Thousands of people have had their holidays cancelled this summer after the Foreign and Commonwealth Office introduced a 14-day quarantine period for tourists returning from several European destinations.

Many others have opted to book staycations, or give up on the idea of a summer holiday altogether.

Trips for Boris Johnson and his aides have proved controversial topics in recent weeks, with the Prime Minister having to cut his trip to Scotland short earlier this month.

The PM, though, does not seem to have the bronzed glow of the Health Secretary.

Another influx of tourists is expected in Devon and Cornwall for the bank holiday weekend, which has prompted a warning from the region's police force.

People are being reminded not to travel unless they have a holiday booked and to "respect" the communities they visit.

