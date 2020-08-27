Flooding has been reported across the West Country following heavy rainfall.

Videos on social media show flooding in Looe, Plymouth and other parts of the region.

It comes as the Met Office updated its yellow weather warning for rain to include all parts of the South West.

On Twitter, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said they had received several emergency calls.

“We are starting to receive 999 calls regarding flooding,” the service wrote.

“Please call Cornwall Highways if drains are blocked. If there is a danger to road users, dial 999 and ask for police.

“If people are in immediate danger due to flood water, dial 999 and ask for fire.”

Video posted on social media showed extensive flooding in Looe’s High Street.

Footage captured in Plymouth, meanwhile, showed one of the city’s roads under water.

Police in Paignton, who were called to a number of flood-related incidents, urged members of the public not to attempt to wade through water.

"We are receiving a high volume of reports of flooding across Torbay," officers posted on social media.

"Please take extra care on the roads and don’t risk driving through flooded areas if you have any doubt about making it through.

"Flood water may also conceal dangers hidden beneath the surface.

"Also, please do not attempt to wade through flood water, there are currently several man hole covers lifted which may not be visible that may cause injury."

Updates to follow.

