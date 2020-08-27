Police in Gloucestershire are cracking down on “inconsiderate drivers” who block footpaths and driveways in tourist hotspots.

Officers have started issuing tickets to drivers who park illegally on pavements in Bourton-on-the-Water, blocking pavements and forcing pedestrians into the road.

The force said it operates a “zero tolerance” towards drivers who park in such a manner.

Cotswold Police, on Twitter, posted images of two cars that were ticketed after mounting the pavement.

“More vehicles have been ticketed in Bourton-on-the-Water for obstructing footpaths and driveways,” officers said.

“The neighbourhood policing team have a zero tolerance for inconsiderate drivers making pedestrians walk in the road.”

It is not clear whether the vehicles belong to tourists or residents of the Cotswold beauty spot.

It follows a warning issued last week after a BMW was issued with a ticket for parking in a similar fashion.

Police have also asked tourists to consider visiting another area if Bourton's two car parks are full.

