The Landmark Theatre is one of the first in the country to be able to host live performances using its outdoor space.

The new programme, called the Summer Festival, will kick off today (Thursday 27 August) with shows being held in the grounds of the theatre.

Ticket holders will have to follow social distancing measures such as staggered arrival and seating times.

It is also recommended that people wear a face mask for their visit.

It has been a really tough year for theatres across the country – and as we launch our first live shows in the beautiful grounds of The Landmark – we urge our loyal patrons to come back and show their support for both the theatre and incredible artists who are presenting work this month for the first time since March.

The long bank holiday weekend of shows will start from 3pm this afternoon with a performance of The Wind in The Willows.

The programme includes singing from harmony trio Vintage Summertime with The Femmes, comedy from Simon Brodkin, the Pirates Ahoy pantomime and Britain’s Got Talent magician Ben Hart.

The Quarterdeck Café on site reopened on 9 July but it has been nearly five months since all live shows were forced to stop at the venue.

