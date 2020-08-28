Watch the full report from Grace Pascoe

A number of people have told ITV News that they have fallen ill after swimming in thesea off Cornish beaches, blaming it on the amount of raw sewage.

According to South West Water there have been 100 BeachLive alerts issued for beaches in Cornwall since the start of the bathing season (15th May-24th August).

That means stormwater overflows have been discharging a mixture of untreated sewage and storm water into the sea.

For the full story watch, Grace Pascoe's report above.

READ MORE:

To try and avoid swimming in contaminated waters you can access the Safer Seas Service and the Environment Agency's Bathing Water Quality service.