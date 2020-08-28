WATCH: drivers battle floating wheelie bins as torrential downpours continue

Wheelie bins have been filmed floating down a Devon road after torrential downpours continue to cause havoc across the region.

The dashcam footage, which was taken on Thursday 27 August, shows the bins heading downstream on Hele Road in Torquay.

Parts of Devon and Cornwall experienced flash flooding after heavy rainfall on Thursday, with another yellow weather warning in force for more storms until Friday evening.

The continuing bad weather follows storms Ellen and Francis, which battered parts of the West Country.

On Friday 21 August pictures emerged of Woolacombe beach huts being washed into the sea by the combination of strong winds and huge waves from Storm Ellen.

Elsewhere in Gloucestershire footage captured by a local resident showed the moment a giant tree branch snapped and almost crushed a car.

A pair of wild campers also had to be rescued after getting stranded on a rock island while on a trip to Dartmoor. Emergency services said they were "very lucky" to be alive.

At around 2pm on Thursday 27 August, more than 32mm of rain had fallen in parts of the peninsula, bringing scenes similar to those witnessed in Barnstaple earlier in the month.

Multiple car crashes were reported on the A30 between Launceston and the junction with the M5 near Exeter.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office until 8pm on Friday 28 August.

People are being warned to expect bad driving conditions, delays, building damage and power cuts.

Keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecast here.

READ MORE: