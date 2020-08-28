Anxious, overwhelmed and isolated - those are just some of the experiences of a mum from Cornwall who had a baby during the pandemic.

Lucia House from Par gave birth to her baby boy just before lockdown began in March.

Lucia told ITV News she had not seen a health visitor in person until her baby Hudson was eight weeks old.

''My anxiety was through the roof and I couldn't sleep because I was constantly checking Hudson to make sure he was alright. And then I had this massive worry on top of that. Mental health is just as important as your actual health. I think a lot of mums probably suffered a lot with mental health during these times.

Cornwall is one of the few areas in the country where frontline Health Visitors have continued with home visits when a baby is born, with staff using full PPE.

Cornwall Council says parents are still being offered new birth assessments in person, with priority for vulnerable families.

42% of parents have had a visit at home, with other families opting for phone or video calls. So far, it says 94% of families have had contact with a health visitor in the first two weeks of going home.

Our health visitors and school nurses have been going above and beyond to continue to support families and children in Cornwall. We have adapted the way we are working and have connected with high proportion of families, but I would also urge parents if they have concerns or questions, please contact their local team.

The charity Home-Start UK has joined Best Beginnings and the Parent-Infant Foundation to reveal key findings from its Babies in Lockdown Report, a survey of over 5,000 parents.

Almost seven in 10 said their ability to cope with their pregnancy or baby has been impacted by Covid-19, with nearly nine in 10 parents saying they were more anxious as a result.

The report also found families with lower incomes, young parents and those from Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities had been hit harder by the Covid-19pandemic.

This report exposes how unequal the experiences of parents and babies to COVID-19 have been. There is an urgent need to build back better for all communities.

Home-Start volunteers normally visit families in their homes to offer support. During the pandemic, its network of volunteers have been offering advice by phone and video, and sending activity packs though the post to help keep children occupied.

The charity says it has help and advice on its website for families who are struggling with a range of issues - including financial hardship, emotional well-being and bereavement.

Cornwall Council has a constantly updated help page for families, including links to the maternity triage line, Health Visitor team and Breastfeeding support.

Devon County Council has links to local Children's Centres and services here.