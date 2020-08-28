A teenager from Kingsbridge in Devon says he is considering amputating his legs so that he can continue playing the sport he loves.

A rule change means 17-year-old Oscar Knight is no longer eligible to play wheelchair basketball.

The GB academy player says a lack of understanding about his condition, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, means he may be forced to take drastic action.

Oscar says wheelchair basketball helped him come to terms with CPRS, the rare disability he developed as a child.

Doctors believe an injury aged six led to his condition which gives him constant debilitating pain.

Oscar plays for Plymouth Raiders and is part of the Great Britain Academy programme but according to classification criteria he cannot progress to the senior level.

The International Paralympic Committee's most recent code lists pain-related impairments as ineligible.

Oscar says he is used to being told he is "not disabled enough":

"I had physios and doctors telling me I was faking it, that it was all in my head, that I was lying for attention.

"All the way up to nine years old being told that... being that young you believe what the doctors are saying and it was so frustrating going through the medical world with this disability."

The IPC says that "All Paralympic sport is governed by the code, which was approved by the IPC's 200-plus member organisations in 2015."

"Since its approval we have been working with all international federations to ensure they fully implement and abide by the rules of the code."

The organisation says that wheelchair basketball's governing body has been slow to implement the code, and that is why it is coming up as an issue now.

GB wheelchair basketball player George Bates is now unable to compete at next summer's Olympic games because of this classification rule.

He is appealing the ruling and Oscar says the outcome of that will influence his decision about amputation.