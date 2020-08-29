Health officials in Bristol have issued a warning about coronavirus as cases continue to rise in the city.

Mayor Marvin Rees has urged residents to not attend illegal gatherings of more than 30 people, including parties, raves and car meets.

Although cases in the city generally remain low, Bristol City Council says there has been a small but noticeable increase in new cases over the past ten days - with 41 people testing positive for the virus.

“Against the backdrop of local cases rising and stretched services doing all they can to maintain current restrictions, we’re seeing illegal and unauthorised gatherings on the increase,” he said.

“Where people are getting together in groups without measures in place, sometimes mixing in alcohol, drugs and anti-social behaviour, we have the perfect environment for the virus to thrive.

This irresponsible behaviour must stop or we won’t see an end to the rise in cases and the threat of a local lockdown will loom larger.

In July, thousands of people attended an illegal rave in Bath which police had to disrupt while a large-scale car meet was held in Bristol last week.

The warning also comes as hundreds of people participate in planned Extinction Rebellion protests across the region.

Sue Mountstevens, who is the Avon and Somerset Police crime commissioner, said while police intervention remains a “last resort”, any events reported over the bank holiday weekend would be dealt with “robustly”.

“This weekend is the August Bank holiday and, while this would usually be a time when many people would go out to parties and social events to enjoy the last bit of summer, we must be mindful that we are still in the middle of a global health emergency,” she said.

“I know many people are concerned about recent issues they’ve experienced in their communities with illegal raves, car meets and protests.

“The potential for the R Rate to increase in our area is real and the last thing we want is a localised outbreak that means we have to return to restrictions when other parts of the country are lifting theirs – we’ve seen how difficult this was for people living and working in areas where they’ve had local lockdowns.”

