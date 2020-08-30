Police in Bristol have started an investigation after a man was stabbed near a petrol station.

Officers say the man was stabbed multiple times during the incident in Easton Road, which involved several people.

He has since been taken to hospital, where he is in a critical condition.

The area, near the Esso petrol station, has since been cordoned off though no arrests have been made.

Avon and Somerset Police said they will carry out additional patrols in the area over the coming days.

“An investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed during a disorder involving several people in Easton Road, Bristol, earlier today (Sunday, 30 August).

“The man is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering multiple stab injuries during the incident, which happened close to the Esso petrol station at about 4.30am.

“A cordon has been set-up so enquiries can be carried out at the scene.

“There’ll be additional patrols by neighbourhood officers in the local area so we’d encourage any residents with worries or concerns to stop an officer and speak to them.”

