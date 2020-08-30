Visitors have been warned to stay away from the cliffs on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast following a substantial cliff fall.

Approximately 9,000 tons of rock fell from the cliffs near Burton Bradstock on Saturday (29 August) morning.

It prompted a large-scale response from the emergency services, who initially searched for casualties before confirming no one was hurt during the fall.

Dorset Council say the rock faces are unstable following weeks of heavy rain, and have warned members of the public to keep their distance.

That message was echoed by crews from Bridport Fire Station, who attended the incident alongside the police and Coastguard.

“We have had a lot of rain and strong stormy seas battering the cliffs making them very unstable,” a station spokesperson said.

“Cliff falls can happen at any time without warning. Enjoy the bank holiday weekend and stay safe.”

