One of Bristol City's oldest fans has died at the age of 103.

Margaret Dodds began supporting the Robins in the 1970s. The season ticket holder watched the club compete in all four divisions.

The club have released a tribute to Margaret Dodds saying:

"Everyone connected with Bristol City is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of 103-year-old supporter Margaret Dodds.

"Our thoughts are with Margaret’s family and friends at this time."

Back in 2017 the club helped celebrate her 100th birthday.

Margaret spend that day at the Failand training grounds, watching the team before having lunch with the players and staff.

She was also presented with a signed shirt.