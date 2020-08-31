A group of around 30 people have protested with their bikes along the A40 in Gloucestershire.

The Extinction Rebellion campaigners caused a rolling blockage along the busy dual carriageway bypass between Gloucester and Cheltenham.

The 'Ride for life' commemorated the 140 cyclists who are killed or injured annually on Gloucestershire's roads.

Gloucestershire Extinction Rebellion groups are calling on local governments to protect and support citizens who travel by clean, sustainable and healthy methods.

The group set off from Shire Hall in Gloucester and headed rode down the A40 to Pitville Park in Cheltenham.