Avon and Somerset Police have issued further warning against unauthorised car meets after 300 drivers gathered on Clifton Down last weekend.

Residents complained about the noise coming from motor revving and posts on social media showed how tracks has ripped up the grass, and tyres were abandoned on the land around Ladies Mile.

In a statement, police warn these gathering can cause "significant impact on local residents and businesses".

"Early intervention is key to preventing community tension and managing any potential issues with anti-social or illegal activity.

"We encourage personal responsibility on the road and we will not tolerate dangerous driving. Police will deploy extra resources when we know unauthorised 'car meets' are happening.

"Those who engage in dangerous and antisocial driving will be dealt with at the scene, or body-worn video footage will be used to take retrospective action.

"If you spot signs of these types of events starting, please report this immediately by calling 101."

Under current coronavirus restrictions gatherings of more than 30 people are still banned.

