Two men have been stabbed near the Easton Community Centre in Bristol.

A 29-year-old man is in a life-threatening condition and is undergoing emergency treatment in hospital after being driven from the scene by a member of the public.

A second man aged 28 was treated by paramedics at before being taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the scene at 3.14am but it is not clear precisely where the attack happened.

Acting Det Supt James Riccio, head of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This is a deeply concerning incident in which two men have suffered very serious injuries and one remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“Although we haven’t yet established the exact location of the stabbings, we know there were a number of people in the area at the time. We need people who saw any part of this incident, or have information on who was involved to come forward as soon as possible.

“A cordon remains in place so we can carry out detailed enquiries at the scene and there will be an increased police presence in the area over the next few days."

It follows a stabbing near an Esso station the same area of Bristol on Sunday morning.

A 19-year old man has since been arrested in connection with the attack on Easton Road

The victim there was stabbed multiple times and is in a critical condition in hospital.

Acting Det Supt James Riccio says they cannot confirm if the two incidents are linked.

“While this comes just 24 hours after a previous incident in Easton in which a man was stabbed, it’s too early to say whether these events are linked – but clearly this will be a line of enquiry we’ll thoroughly pursue.

“We recognise the worry and anxiety this will cause within the local community and I’d like to reassure people that we have a team of officers and staff determined to identify who was responsible and bring them to justice. The neighbourhood team will continue with additional reassurance patrols over the coming days.”