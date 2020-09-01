Watch Sangita Lal's full report

Additional planned road closures across Bristol are causing frustration among business owners and residents in the city.

Bristol City Council has already closed some major routes connecting the city to private vehicles in a bid to improve air quality and social distancing. Now it is proposing that 13 more streets are closed to general traffic and that some are pedestrianised.

Bristol Sweetmart has been run by Rashid Majothi's family for more than 40 years. He owns two shops along St Marks Road in Easton which is currently due to close on a temporary basis while the city council works it's plan to tackle pollution. Rashid says even if the changes are imposed for a few months it could ruin his business.

As well as a financial impact though, Rashid also says pedestrianising the street would damage the community there.

We've played a major part in bringing this area up, Easton on the map. Today people count this as their shop, that is community, don't kill that.

Roads that are under consideration for closure:

St Mark's Road, Easton

Clifton Village

Beaufort Road/Victoria Avenue, Redfield

Mina Road, St Werburghs

Cotham Hill

Greville Road/Upton Road, Southville

Langton Court Bridge, St Anne’s

Rosemary Lane, Eastville

Redcliffe Mead/Prewett Street, Redcliffe

Overton Road, Bishopston

Picton Street, Montpelier

Dean Lane, Southville

Woodland Road, Clifton

Bristol City Council says these are temporary changes that are part if its major transport improvements to 'cut air pollution and support social distancing.'

Councillor Ruth Pickersgill said "what we want to do it coproduce something that works with residents and traders and improves cycling and air quality. What we want to do is preserve this street. We want to make it vibrant, increase footfall, we want to make it a destination street."

Changes to St Marks Road in Easton are the latest suggested by the city council. Since the beginning of August Bristol Bridge has been closed to all private vehicles and motorists can face fines of up to £60 if they're caught.

Hamid Parast owns the Centre Cafe Lounge on Baldwin Street - part of which has been closed to general traffic. He says his turnover has dropped by 70% since the changes came into effect and motorists are confused at the signs.

The plans have not yet been approved. Bristol City Council says it's currently considering all options.