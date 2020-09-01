A community project to paint one of Bristol's biggest murals this year has been competed in Stokes Croft.

Bursting with colour, the mural was designed by Bristol artist Emma Holloway also known by her artist name Urban Butterfly.

There have been around 20 people. from all backgrounds and ages, who supporting Emma paint over the past three weeks.

Now this 30 foot side of the E5 Church looks completely different.

The piece was designed to be a celebration of diversity and transformation using the journey of a caterpillar's transformation into a butterfly.

The piece was commissioned for the E5 church in the summer of 2019.

The first half was finished last year but the second half took longer to finish than expected with Covid-19 restrictions.

But during the past three weeks of painting, its theme of transformation has become more pertinent than ever.

Obviously we've all been in lockdown for a long time, and the idea of being cocooned and lots of people are rethinking ways of living, ways of doing life so actually this [theme] is very relevant. We're at the stage now where we're coming out of that cocoon and thinking 'OK, what is life like now?'

While some people will think it's a pretty backdrop for a photo, it is hoped others will take different things away from looking at the mural.

When they look at [the mural] they do feel relaxed. It's something that can help them physically and psychologically as well. So I see it as something that can really help other people.

Read more: