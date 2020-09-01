A man charged in connection with a series of assaults in south Bristol has been cleared of all counts by reason of insanity.

Benjamin Bridgeman, 38, of Eva Turner Close, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted wounding with intent and having an offensive weapon has been cleared of all counts by reason of insanity.

The Jury at Bristol Crown Court today (Tuesday 1 September 2020) found Bridgeman not guilty of all charges by reason of insanity.

Though Bridgeman has been cleared of all counts, on Thursday 3 September there is to be a sentencing hearing at which the judge will decide disposal of the case.

This will include whether Bridgeman needs to remain in hospital for mental health treatment.

The charges followed a 26-year-old man and a 50-year-old man sustaining stab wounds and another 26-year-old man sustaining a head injury on Wells Road in Knowle in February 2020.