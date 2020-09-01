A man has died after falling from a paddle board in Cornwall.

The 42-year-old from Cheltenham fell into the water near the sailing club at Rock beach where he got tangled in moorings.

He was rescued by a local boat that then got into difficulty at about 1.30pm on Monday 31 August.

He was taken to shore where he was treated by paramedics but was declared dead at the scene.

The man had been out with a couple of other people on stand up paddle boards on the Camel Estuary.

It has been reported that the quick moving tidal water caused them to come off their boards when they got tangled in moorings.

A local boat managed to free the man and recovered him into the vessel.

When they tried to bring him to shore, the boat got into trouble and had to fire a flare.

The man who was on holiday in Cornwall died at the scene.

The Padstow Harbour boat, Rock RNLI and Polzeath Coastguard teams attended.