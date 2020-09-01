Hotels and tourist attractions across the region are reporting a mixed picture after the final bank holiday weekend of the summer.

It has been a tough year for the industry, with much of it closed from March to July because of coronavirus.

Royal Grosvenor Hotel in Weston normally gets two coach loads a week, now it is down to one a month. Credit: ITV News

Nicola Slade has owned Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare for 20 years and this has been her worst season.

She says she's not financial help from the government so is surviving on a loan after a severe drop in bookings.

During lockdown, Cotswold Farm Park thought it might go under. Credit: ITV News

Cotswold Farm Park near Cheltenham had a worrying start to the tourist season.

At one point during lockdown Adam Henson and his business partner thought they might lose the business completely.

Bath has seen astonishingly high numbers of UK tourists. Credit: ITV NEWS

Head south to Bath and the city has been astonishingly busy.

With tourists seeing the sights of this culture hotspot and taking in what is a new normal here.

Bath Bus Company is running 6/10 of its fleet. Credit: ITV News

The Bath Bus Company is not up to full capacity because of social distancing, with six out of 10 of its fleet running.

"It doesn't compensate for the lost trade that we have had and we are still not quite up to to strength, there are fewer buses than normal. But it certainly is a welcome relief to have lots of trade because ordinary services are still suffering with much reduced numbers."

Martin Curtis, Bath Bus Company