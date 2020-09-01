Hotels and tourist attractions across the region are reporting a mixed picture after the final bank holiday weekend of the summer.

It has been a tough year for the industry, with much of it closed from March to July because of coronavirus.

Nicola Slade has owned Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare for 20 years and this has been her worst season.

She says she's not financial help from the government so is surviving on a loan after a severe drop in bookings.

Cotswold Farm Park near Cheltenham had a worrying start to the tourist season.

At one point during lockdown Adam Henson and his business partner thought they might lose the business completely.

Head south to Bath and the city has been astonishingly busy.

With tourists seeing the sights of this culture hotspot and taking in what is a new normal here.

The Bath Bus Company is not up to full capacity because of social distancing, with six out of 10 of its fleet running.