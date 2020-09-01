Gloucestershire Police is appealing for information to help find a missing 14-year-old boy from Gloucester.

Jacob Parson was reported missing from an address in Bristol Road, Quedgeley, at around 12.15pm on Tuesday 1 September.

Police are concerned due to Jacob's age and the fact that he has a learning disability.

He is 5ft 5ins tall, has short mousey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Polo shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Officers are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts not to approach him but to please call 101 quoting incident 160 of 1 September.