A flying orchestra has ascended above Bristol, playing music to those below.

The flotilla of seven hot air balloons with speakers attached to the baskets is all part of a surprise art installation.

Sky Orchestra is an arts project by Bristol-based composer Dan Jones and Bristol artist Luke Jerram - famous for his Museum of the Moon, the Park and Slide event in Park Street and his "Play me, I'm Yours" street pianos.

They have been planning the performance since the start of lockdown and didn't announce when they would be flying.

The music that will be played from the balloons is newly commissioned for this project and performed by emerging Bristol musicians.

Members of Massive Attack and Portishead were among the contributors.

Sky Orchestra was first performed in the city at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in 2003, and in 2011 flew over the capital for the London Olympics 2012.