A foster carer from Chard says society fails to acknowledge the strengths of children in care.

There are more than 3000 looked after children across the West Country and councils are calling for more people to become foster carers.

Louise Allen grew up in the care system and is now an author and artist. She's written a series of books about her experiences, and says that we all need to look after one another.

Going to a foster carer or a children's home is a bit like being taken from your home and being plonked in another country. Everything's different, the people a different, the food's different, the homes are different, it's like trying to understand a different culture. I think children that go into the care system are heroic, they're amazing.

Rachel lives in the Mendip area. She decided to become a foster carer despite being just 21, and began fostering at the start of the pandemic.

My parents fostered since before I was born, so it was very much a big part of my childhood. I grew up with foster children around the house and I always found it to be a lot of fun. All my experiences, my childhood and my course, it's set me up to be in this position where despite my age I'm able to give these kids a secure home, a lot of love and a lot of enthusiasm and energy.

That energy is needed. Fostering can be tough and Rachel says there are many things to think about.

Councils across the country say they're facing a shortage of foster carers, and that without new starters like Rachel, many children will miss out on the life they deserve.