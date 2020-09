Three lanes have been closed on the Southbound side of the M5 outside Bristol after a van, coach and lorry collided on the Avonmouth bridge.

There's six miles of queuing traffic because of the crash.

Traffic is tailing back beyond Junction 17 at Cribbs Causeway and almost to Junction 16 at Aztec West.

Drivers stuck in queues are being told there are delays of up to an hour on the M5 approach and 40 minutes from the M49 junction.

More to follow.