People in Teignmouth are being asked what they think about moving services from the community hospital into a new £8 million well being centre.

Teignmouth Hospital opened in 1954 and was the first to be built under the NHS.

Two years ago, a report found that it couldn't be adapted to provide modern facilities but people in the town have long campaigned to keep it open, amid a growing shortage of hospital beds in Devon and Cornwall.

Watch Claire Manning's report from May 2018

The new centre proposes to bring GP services, community health and care, and voluntary sector services together under one roof in the centre of town.

NHS Devon Clinical Commission Group is proposing to move the most highly-used community clinics – podiatry, physiotherapy and audiology – from Teignmouth Community Hospital into the new centre, along with consultant-led ear nose and throat clinics.

Those services currently make up 73% of all outpatient appointments at the hospital.

The remaining clinics and day case procedures would then be moved four miles away to Dawlish Community Hospital.

The consultation runs until the end of October.