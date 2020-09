A man has died after being struck by a tyre near Newton Abbot while walking his dog.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they believe the wheel had come off a passing vehicle on the A38 between the Drumbridges Roundabout and Chudleigh Knighton junction.

The man - in his 70s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the vehicle involved has been traced and enquiries are being made with the driver.