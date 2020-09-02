A rare grade two listed property that is more than two hundred years old has been put up for sale but it is in need of some serious structural repairs.

To look at it from the outside, Burleigh Court Farm near Dursley in Gloucestershire, hasn't changed much since it was built in 1812. Inside, it's been left pretty much the same as it was in the 1940s. Some possessions have been left where they stood.

The current owner is in a care home, suffering from Altzheimer's. His family is selling the farmhouse, with a guide price of £450,000.

My father in law ran it as a small holding for a while, but due to the finances, health and so on, it wasn't very successful. He never really had the capital to keep the place running as it should be. So it remains almost unchanged since the late 40s, decoration and fabric has remained unchanged.

The property will need a huge amount of work. There are holes in ceilings, rotten floorboards and woodworm. Some estimates put the cost of renovation at almost half a million pounds. The agents marketing the farmhouse say that buyers must be under no illusions about how dilapidated it is.

We were expecting people to be a bit naive to the situation and coming in here and saying it just needed a bit of cosmetic work, obviously it is not, but we have had people interested who know the extent of the work which needs to be done which is very reassuring.

The sellers say that ultimately they would love to see the old house turned into a lovely home for a family who enjoy a rural lifestyle.