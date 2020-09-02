A murder investigation has begun following the death of a 29-year-old man, who was one of two people stabbed near Easton community centre in Bristol.

Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The incident took place at around 3:15 am on Bank Holiday Monday, 31 August.

A member of the public took the 29-year-old man to hospital by car while a 28-year-old man was treated for his injuries at the scene by paramedics.

He also went to hospital and has since been discharged after treatment.

Acting Det Supt James Riccio, head of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We offer our condolences to the young man's family and friends as they come to terms with their tragic loss."

Now more than ever we need to hear from anyone who witnessed this murder or who has any information which could help us to find answers for the family.

"We know there were a number of people in the area at the time. Please call us as soon as you can: your information could be vital."

“I understand the community will be worried when three people have been stabbed in 24 hours."

" Rest assured we have a team of officers and staff determined to identify who was responsible."

"We’re in the early days of our investigation but at this stage we believe this was a targeted attack and have no evidence of a risk to the wider public."

The neighbourhood team will continue to focus their patrols in the area to provide a reassuring uniformed presence and keep community leaders and local groups informed in coming days.

"This is a strong community. Show your strength by coming forward with what you know to help us get justice for a grieving family.”

Police are urging those with information to call 101 quoting reference 5220197024, or visit the Major Incident Public Portal here: ow.ly/5jXs30r7ju5

Alternatively, If you don't want to talk to the police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

They only tell the force what you know, not who you are.