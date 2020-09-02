A mum-of-three from Plymouth with terminal breast cancer says she has accepted her fate - but wants to use whatever time she has left to help others.

Clair Milling, aged 40, noticed a lump in her chest while she was pregnant with her youngest son.

But by the time doctors realised what it was, the cancer had spread and it was too late.

I feel like my fate has been written. Now I have the opportunity to help my family and friends to grieve.

Clair's youngest son, Elliot, was born in January. When Clair struggled with breast feeding, she was told to be patient and that the lump may just be a blocked milk duct.

It wasn't until months later, with the country in lockdown, that Clair noticed more signs and was sent to be examined by a specialist at Derriford Hospital's Primrose Centre.

Clair says: "I asked him what he thought it could be. He said 'There are very few people that ever ask that question, and I think you do have cancer.'

"I want to at least see my baby go to school so that he has his own memories of his mum, instead of just the stories people tell him about his mum."

Clair has not been told how long she might have left. She has just completed the second of three rounds of chemotherapy, and then will start taking a life-prolonging drug.

A fundraising page has been set up to help Clair's family. To donate, click here.