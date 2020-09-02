An NHS worker who was seriously injured in an alleged racially-aggravated incident has told how he recorded a piece of music detailing his ordeal just days later.

The 21-year-old, who wishes only to be referred to as K or his stage name Kdogg, was attacked as he walked to a bus stop after finishing work at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on 22 July 2020.

He was struck by a car and suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone - leaving him unable to walk or stand up and requiring three operations.

Just five days later, K wrote a track entitled 'Soon I'll Be Just Fine' to describe what had happened and his determination to recover.

Adjustments were made to a local recording studio to allow K, who still could not walk or stand at that point, to record the track.

Kdogg said, "I'm healing and getting better day by day and trying to take each day as it comes.

"I'm trying to do something productive every day because obviously we don't know what the future holds and I want to leave some kind of legacy.

"So I just want to keep on pushing. I'm glad that I'm here and doing this.

"I'm trying to turn a negative situation into a positive situation."

In the track K describes how he was walking on the pavement when he was attacked.

The track is being released on Thursday 3 September.

"Even though I was in a huge amount of pain, I was just determined to go and record this song," he said.

"It was really tough, it wasn't easy at all.

"It's really important to me that people hear it to spread awareness because these people are still out there and I don't want this to happen to anyone else.

"It's just to tell people that the streets aren't really that safe until these people are caught.

"It's also to show that someone can go through a situation like this and come back from it."

A fundraising page set up by K's friend Simeon McCarthy received almost £60,000 in donations, including from the band Massive Attack.

Avon and Somerset Police previously arrested four people on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the incident.

All four were later released under investigation.

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.