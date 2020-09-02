The headteacher of a school in Weston-super-Mare has told ITV News that reopening has been an 'incredible challenge' amid changing government guidelines and growing concerns about safety.

Emma Hardy-Smith, who runs St Anne's Church Academy, insists they are now prepared for any potential outbreak of coronavirus after introducing a number of measures to make the school "as safe as possible".

It's been incredibly challenging and nothing prepares you for it. Guidance changed almost daily. Trying to lead your staff and families remotely was incredibly challenging

St Anne's Church Academy was one of hundreds of schools to fully open its doors on Monday. Attendance appeared to be high, with many parents expressing their relief that school was open once again. But it wasn't completely back to normal.

Classes are now effectively in bubbles which means they have to play, eat and be taught together. Mixing with other staff or children is strictly off-limits. Regular hand sanitising has also been introduced, along with staggered break times and different entrance and exit points.

Dr Emma Coombe, who specialises in paediatric medicine, believes the risk of coronavirus spreading in schools is relatively low.

Children that catch covid-19 are much less likely to be symptomatic and far less likely to be seriously ill. So whereas about 70-80% of adults may display symptoms only about 20% children will show symptoms. When you're not showing symptoms like coughing or sneezing you're much less likely to be passing on covid-19. It means children, even when they are infected, are far less likely to spread it

Some children have been away from the classroom for more than five months, and teachers agree it is vital to get them back into the routine of school, so they can resume their education once again.