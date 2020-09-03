Watch Charlotte Gay's report.

There is a 'massive' demand for second hand school uniform, according to clothes swap groups.

As children go back to school, buying new uniforms - especially branded clothing - can be a real struggle for many families.

ITV News has seen exclusive data that shows most state schools insist at least some of the clothing for uniforms comes from particular outlets.

Figures from the Schoolwear Association show 75% of primary schools and 50% of secondaries still have "sole supplier" arrangements.

A pop-up store in Weston-Super-Mare is seeing on average 40 families a day picking up free or affordable second hand school uniforms.

Parents like Anesye say paying for rent, bills, changing jobs this summer and the overall impact of Covid-19 has made money tighter.

It makes a huge difference for us because otherwise we would have not gone to the uniform store. We would have kept going all around all the charity shops and try to find what we need because the uniform store would have cost us about £70, which is quite a bit.

Hope Uniform Exchange has received around 200 bin bags of branded and non-branded uniforms from their donation points around the town.

They ask parents to bring in clothes to swap, or if they have not got any to offer a donation to the service.

For parents who are really struggling, referrals made by organisations such as social services and the food bank can allow them to access free, branded uniforms for their children.

I think we spent just over £250 in the school shop, that's for two children. Then I've got another little boy as well and his uniform was just over £150.

The full economic impact of the pandemic is not yet clear but North Somerset Council's Executive for Children's Services Catherine Gibbons has confirmed the number of people claiming universal credit has risen.

"Especially now as we enter the end of furlough and there are more people who don't know if they will have a job. A lot of young families are struggling, there's no doubt about it. Weston's has its areas of deprivation anyway so I think a place like this is going to be more and more in need."

There are many second hand clothes pop-up shops or exchanges around the West Country.

Bristol City Council set up a donation drop-off at City Hall and are distributing the clothes to families in need, children’s centres, community organisations and food banks

But there have also been Facebook pages dedicated to sharing and swapping school clothes.

Jennifer Davis runs a South Gloucestershire page, and says the demand is always highest for branded uniforms.

Doing it locally, I was hoping there would be some more logo things offered because a lot of the times it's the plain uniform. So hopefully it'll increase it the more logoed stuff that's offered to people because thats the really expensive stuff.

